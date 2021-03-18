HELENA, Mont. - A bill has been introduced that would allow full-time non-resident Montana college students to purchase general hunting and fishing licenses at a resident rate.
At this time, a big game combination license costs non-resident students $555, whereas resident classmates pay $82 a release from the Boone and Crockett Club says.
The bill revises a 2015 price-hike that increased the cost of a non-resident student hunting license by 700 percent and caused a 76 percent decline in student license sales. In 2019, only 77 students purchased a big game combination license, down from 477 students in 2015.
The Advisory Council for the Montana Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus voted 7-2 to support the concept of resident-rate licenses for full-time non-resident students.
Boone and Crockett Club CEO Tony Schoonen said the college-aged group is a critical demographic, and that the club is supporting efforts at state and national levels to recruit, retain and re-engage diverse people of all ages into hunting.
House Bill 647 is expected to be referred to the House Committee on Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and if the committee approves it, the bill will be voted on by the full House of Representatives.
The legislation is a result of a collaboration between the Boone and Crockett Wildlife Conservation Program at the University of Montana (UM), the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation and the Boone and Crockett Club according to the release.
“HB 647 makes hunting accessible to hundreds of Montana students who have been priced-out of a license,” said Dr. Josh Millspaugh, Boone and Crockett Professor of Wildlife Conservation at the University of Montana. “When students can afford a license, we can provide them with the hands-on hunting education that inspires them to become lifelong sportsmen and sportswomen; most importantly, they become advocates for science-based wildlife management in the era of ballot-box biology.”