HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County health officials have confirmed that one of the county's 11 confirmed coronavirus patients has been hospitalized.
Health officials say the patient is a man in his 70s, who contracted the disease without traveling domestically or internationally. The health department says the county has evidence of community spread, so residents may not know where or how they become infected with the virus.
As of Monday, 177 Montanans have become infected with COVID-19 and four have died. Twelve people are reportedly hospitalized.