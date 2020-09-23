MISSOULA — More than 200 cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the state of Montana on Wednesday.
34% of all active cases in Missoula are linked to the University of Montana.
According the Missoula City-County Health Department, there has been a total of 72 cases on campus, with 56 of those active.
9 of those cases are new as of Wednesday.
There’s an average of 5 close contacts for each case.
Since September 10, 2020, UM case numbers have gone from 5 cases to a total of 72.
However, health officials said most of them are linked to social activities that aren’t associated with UM.
The graph below was released by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Wednesday. It shows that 69% percent of Missoula's active cases are those who are ages 10-29 years old. University of Montana students fall right into this category.
However, UM's Director of Communications, Paula Short, said that isn't surprising.
"To see additional cases connected with the University is not entirely surprising, given the demographic of our students and the number of students that we have on campus," Short said.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's Division Director, Cindy Farr, said it isn't the in-person classes that are the issue.
"In the cases we're seeing in those age groups, it's happening in clusters and it's happening with different extra-curricular activities or people that they're hanging out with outside of the classroom," Farr said.
She added that 29% of cases on campus and in the community are from social activities, both from Labor Day weekend and the recent smoke.
"Try to not be engaging in a lot of social activities, because that is definitely where we are seeing the spread right now," Farr said.
Almost half of all active cases in Missoula are close contacts of a confirmed case, but both Farr said that isn't necessarily bad.
"What we don't want to see happen is that the percent of contacts to a confirmed case go down and the percent of community spread going up, because at that point that means that we are losing control of the pandemic," Farr said.
Short agreed.
The Health Department will be releasing UM COVID-19 case numbers daily, while they are increasing.
Farr and Short both added that UM still has enough capacity to deal with the current spike in cases, but they have plans in place in case that changes.