MISSOULA -- Singer/songwriter, Brandi Carlile is set to perform at the KettleHouse Amphitheater this weekend.
It's the venue's first major concert since the pandemic hit, but with a hot weekend ahead, there's a couple things you'll want to remember.
What you wear, could help you stay cool.
Missoulian, Mary Jo Barrett has her tickets to the concert and has already thought about her outfit.
"I'm gonna wear layers, my sun-shade shirt and then probably something warm if it gets windy and cold, and mosquitoes," Barrett said.
But Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Officer, D'Shane Barnett, said you shouldn't bundle up.
"You're gonna want to wear lightweight, loose fitting clothes," Barnett said.
He added that you'll want to watch how you're feeling.
If you're nauseous, tired or dizzy, you could be experiencing heat exhaustion.
He said if someone doesn't look right, make sure they get help.
"If somebody is really mentally impaired and you know they're acting strange, that's when it's time to call 9-1-1 because we've passed heat exhaustion, we've moved into heat stroke," he said.
Mixing alcohol and high temperatures is a dangerous combination, so if you plan to drink, Barnett said you should alternate between drinking water and alcohol.
Visit the CDC's website for the warning signs an symptoms of heat-related illness.