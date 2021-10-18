HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement and Helena communities are mourning the loss of one of their own with the death of Assistant Chief for the Helena Police Department Curt Stimson.
According to the Independent Record, the assistant chief died on Friday at St. Peter's Health. Stimson was diagnosed with cancer in July and his death was not related to COVID-19.
He spent more than 25 years of his career with the Helena Police Department, where he started in January of 1995. He was then promoted to the position of assistant chief for the Helena Police Department in September of 2020.
Stimson is survived by his wife Christine and their three children.