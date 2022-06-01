HELENA, Mont. - Warmer weather ahead means more summer fun, like travel and vacation time, but also comes a greater risk of car crashes and road fatalities.

It’s known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” throughout the state of Montana.

Anyone traveling in a car or motorcycle needs to take extra caution before hitting the road from now to the second week of September.

According to the National Traffic Fatality Guideline, the beginning of Memorial Day weekend and 100 days after, becomes the most dangerous time to travel.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton, says people tend to get too relaxed behind the wheel because of the nice weather and that many travelers on vacation also tend to wear their seatbelts less.

This is especially dangerous for anyone who may have one too many drinks while enjoying time in the sun at the lake or campsite on their days off work.

Dutton shares this piece of advice for soon summertime travelers in Montana:

“You know, it’s not a revenue generator,” said Dutton. “We want people to live. So, we’re out there keeping the peace, reminding you, one, please, drive the speed limit, two, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired. If you get in a crash, you can’t stay in the protection of that canopy or that cab of the vehicle that is designed to keep you safe if you are not seat belted in.”

The risk of car accidents and fatalities actually increases due to drunk driving, speeding, and not paying attention when texting.

He continued, “People are, well, they aren’t thinking and they are getting in their vehicle and they are going to have a good time, which we want, but what happens is, they are not paying attention to the road and more apt to being on vacation, so you have less of seat belt use and more impaired driving. And impaired driving can be from smoking marijuana, taking alcohol, prescription medication, you are on vacation and you’re not watching—seat belt use, if anything I can tell you, being a former paramedic, seatbelts do save lives.”

Dutton says that the national average of car crashes and fatalities has increased since the pandemic, due to the influx of people coming to Montana, moving here from all over the U.S and not flying on planes.

Use extra caution when driving at dusk/night, be aware of animals crossing the road, other drivers, and wear a seatbelt.

“Have fun. But remember, seatbelts, save lives!” Dutton stated.