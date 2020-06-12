101-year-old WWII Veteran visits Montana on ‘No Regrets Tour’

He is in the process of visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors, in a campaign to raise awareness of the dwindling number of WWII vets and their sacrifices to save America.
Walton was escorted through the Capital City by the Helena Police, Fire Department and other veterans. Sidney says he regrets to this day missing an opportunity to meet some of the last veterans of the Civil War.
“To make up for that regret that's why it's called the no regrets tour, so no one else has to live with regrets like you did, so they have an opportunity to meet one of the last living oldest WWII veterans, said Paul Walton, son of WWII veteran Sidney Walton.
As a survivor of the China-Burma-India Theater of war, Sidney is a living testimony to the brave soldiers who fought for our freedoms today. He joined the army at 21 to fight Nazi Germany and served all five years of the war, rising to the rank of Corporal.
“You're also on tour because you're reminding everyone of the sacrifices that your generation made to save this country. And what a sacrifice it was. You didn't think twice about joining the army, did you? No!” said Paul to his father Sidney.
Sidney's continued patriotism for America is the driving force behind his campaign, as he declares at every stop, “I love this country!”
“I love America!” Sidney exclaimed.