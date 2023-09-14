TOWNSEND, Mont. - A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a side-by-side and pickup truck on Highway 287 and Trailhead View Drive near Townsend Wednesday.

The-12year-old victim was identified as Karli Sandidge, and she passed away due to injuries.

Two female people, including Karli, were in the side-by-side and one male person was in the pickup, according to a Facebook post from the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The other female person was brought to a hospital for medical help.

"We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families involved. As a father and member of the community my heart goes out to the family. Please respect the family as they’re navigating this very troubling time. We will be praying for them, while they work though this tragedy," BCSO said in the Facebook post.

The incident is under investigation--BCSO said they will not be releasing more information at this time.