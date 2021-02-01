UPDATE: 1:02 p.m.
HELENA - The search for Ceddrick Flanagan, 13, has been cancelled Monday.
The Montana Department of Justice wrote he has been found and is safe.
HELENA - A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen late Sunday night in Helena.
Ceddrick James Flanagan, 13, was last seen exiting his home on foot at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.
He is described as a black male, standing 5-foot 2-inches, weighing 106-pounds, has brown hair and green eyes .
According to the DOJ, there is concern for Ceddrick's well-being as he was not properly dressed for weather conditions. He was wearing a red nike sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
He also uses the name CJ.
His possible destination is uncertain.
Anyone with information is is asked to call the Helena Police department at (406)447-8461.