HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Hailey Schwen is described as being five feet three inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown and blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black ripped pants, a blue tank top, a red flannel shirt and white shoes.
If you have information on Hailey's whereabouts, contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com, or with the P3 Tips app.