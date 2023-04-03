The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:
HELENA, Mont. - On 04/03/2023 at 1043 hours, officers responded to the 100 block of Valley drive for a report of an individual who was possibly in possession of a stolen gun. The officers were able to locate the male, detain him, and found that he was in possession of a firearm. There were no threats made towards anyone or towards the school.
At the conclusion of the investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male was cited for possession of stolen property, possession of a gun in school, obstructing a peace officer, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of tobacco.
Again, no threats were made toward anyone or towards the school and there is no threat to the public.
This is all the information that will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.