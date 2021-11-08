HELENA, Mont. - A teenager was killed and three others were injured after a crash in Helena Sunday around 3 p.m.
The fatality report from the Montana Highway Patrol said the car was going fast westbound on Birdseye Road and dropped off the right side of the road.
MHP said the driver overcorrected, the car side skidded, went off the road, tipped over and then rolled. The car stopped 75-feet from the road.
MHP said one person was ejected and the other three were extricated.
The driver was a 17-year-old boy, of Helena, and he was pronounced dead on arrival. MHP said he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The three injured passengers were an 18-year-old woman, 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, all of Helena, and they were hospitalized at St. Peter's Health.
Speed is a considered factor in the crash.