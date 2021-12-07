CLANCY, Mont. - A teenager was killed and another teenager was injured in a crash near Clancy, Montana Monday a little after 8 p.m.
Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the car was going southbound on Interstate-15 when the driver was unable to get around a right-hand curve and lost control near mile-marker 184.6.
MHP said the car spun around clockwise, swerved off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.
The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at on arrival, and the 18-year-old passenger was hospitalized for injuries.
MHP said road conditions were icy.