HELENA, Mont. - Local law enforcement says an incident Wednesday left a 17-year-old pedestrian dead after getting struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The scene reportedly took place on I-15 around 1:25 pm, just two miles south of the Lincoln Road exit at mile marker 198.
According to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the victim died from multiple blunt force trauma shortly after despite efforts from first responders.
While he couldn’t release specific details due to an ongoing investigation Dutton says his office isn’t pressing charges at this time.
“There’s no indication of foul play or (anyone) at fault or careless driving or anything like that,” Dutton said. “We still have some investigation to do… but right now there’s no charges because there’s no criminal element present.”
Dutton tells us he plans on releasing the victim’s name once he notifies the next of kin.
Article updated March 25 at 11:20 am.
Previous coverage:
HELENA, Mont. - One person was killed in a crash on I-15.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash is on I-15 two miles south of the Lincoln Road exit at mile marker 198.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton tells Montana Right Now investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
CRASH on I-15 2 MILES S OF LINCOLN ROAD EXIT at milepost 198.0 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) March 24, 2021