The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:

HELENA, Mont. - At 2124 hours, Dispatch received a report of two males being shot near Ryan Fields (Custer and Henderson). The caller was transporting them to the Emergency Room. Officers responded to the ER as well as Ryan Fields. At the ER, The two juvenile males were being treated by physicians and it was verified they both had gunshot wounds. Officers located evidence at Ryan Fields consistent with the information reported. The 18-year-old suspect was identified and found to have fled the scene. He was located several hours later in the area of the incident. He was detained and the incident is actively being investigated. From the initial investigation, this is believed to be an isolated incident between the involved parties. I will provide updated information as it is available.