HAMILTON, Mont. - Two adults from the Helena area were arrested during an investigation into an abandoned aircraft on Highway 93 near Lick Creek south of Hamilton.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said in a release that a local citizen provided information that led to locating and identifying the three occupants of the plane at a Hamilton area motel on Sunday.
The pilot was identified as Kacey Shane Gessner, 32.
Due to malfunctioning fuel tanks, Gessner told deputies he was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 93 at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.
It was discovered the plane was stolen from a Helena Area aviation company, and Gessner was arrested for Felony Theft and four outstanding warrants.
Passenger Brittany Rae Treib, 30, was arrested for two counts of Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Felony Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence, a Misdemeanor Obstructing a Peace Officer and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
The third passenger of the plane was identified, but Sheriff Holton says he has not been charged with any crimes at this point.
Arrangements are being made to return the Cessna aircraft to its owners.
At this time, the case is still active.
The public is asked to report any information they may have on this case to the RCSO at 406-363-3033.