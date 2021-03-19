Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK... BROADWATER...MEAGHER...SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN AND CASCADE COUNTIES... At 358 PM MDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Fort Shaw to 31 miles southeast of Cascade to 8 miles northeast of Manhattan. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers. Heavier showers may mix with snow, graupel, or may even produce isolated lightning strikes. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Helena, Townsend, White Sulphur Springs, Cascade, East Helena, Belt, Black Eagle, Toston, Neihart, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Eden, Fort Logan, Stockett, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Winston, Maudlow, Ulm and Silos. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 233 and 290. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 94. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 15. Highway 89 between mile markers 1 and 72. These showers may intensify and may produce some lightning, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in heavier rain or snow showers. Be prepared for slick roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.