2020 Graduation wall inspired by global pandemic

EAST HELENA – Eighth grade students have been leaving their mark on East Valley Middle School for 10 years now. The traditional handprint graduation wall began back in 2010 when Ms. Mortieau wanted a way for the students to show ownership in the school.
Like any other class, this year’s wall was inspired by the events that took place during the school year. The hand prints are inside of a computer screen surrounded by other things symbolizing their year. Ms. Mortieau says she wanted to keep the tradition going no matter the circumstances, because she has watched students come back and relive the time they have spent here through their handprint.
“They reconnect to our school,” says Ms. Mortieau, the art teacher at East Valley. “For me, it's a way for the kids to say goodbye and end the year but it's also a way to stay connected and come back to visit us as teachers, we enjoy seeing them."
After picking up some of their belongings, and returning books, 8th grade students stopped by to paint their handprints on the wall. Although it might be different than in years past, Ms. Mortieau says it will be rememberable.
133 students have graduated and left their mark yet again on East Valley Middle School, but the Class of 2020 will always have unique story to tell.