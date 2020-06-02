2020 Last Chance Stampede & Fair cancelled

HELENA – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds announced the cancellation of the 2020 Last Chance Stampede.
According to a press release, the decision did not come lightly and was made with consideration for all of our community, exhibitors, food vendors and staff involved; their health and safety is our primary concern.
The fairgrounds says with the uncertainty of when Phase 3 of the reopening process will occur, it would not be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Lewis and Clark County to proceed with the event. With possible social distancing still in effect, it would not be possible to sell the quantity of tickets needed for both the concert and three nights of PRCA rodeo to recoup the costs that come with putting these events on.
They are working with Cole Swindell to reschedule for the 2021 Stampede and Fair. Anyone wanting a refund will have until June 30th to make that request.
The Lewis and Clark County 4H will continue with their show and auction. For more information, please contact the County Extension office at 447-8346.