2021-2022 Applications for Leadership Montana open up

HELENA, Mont. - Applications for Leadership Montana have opened up for the class of 2021-2022.
Accepted applicants will travel throughout Montana to different cities starting September 2021 to May 2022.
Leadership Montana said in a release members will participate in discussions with community leaders and tour emerging and traditional businesses to learn about problems Montana confronts.
Class of 2020 will travel to Big Sky, the Flathead area, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Eastern Montana, Bozeman, and Billings.
Leadership Montana said in their release their program enhances leadership skills while members cultivate their personal growth and reflection.
“We look forward to receiving applications from all corners of Montana,” president and chief executive officer Chantel Schieffer said in the release. “Our program is designed to meet the needs of professionals in all stages of their careers, from all industries and communities.”
Applicants have until March 31 to apply.