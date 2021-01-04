2021 Legislative Session officially gets underway

HELENA -- Today marked the first day of Montana’s 67th legislative session. It was a whirlwind of a day at the Capitol, even as both chambers met separately but for only about 15 minutes each.
Both parties decided their leadership in caucuses back in November, so today's proceedings were largely ceremonial. Once those were done, the GOP made their voices heard in a press conference where they announced what their intentions are over the next 90 days.
"We will safeguard Montanan’s personal freedoms from government intrusion,” House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton said. “We will take action to preserve public access to public lands. We will build a stable healthcare system that Montanans can count on in the long term."
As for the Democrats, one of their main concerns right now is their voices not being heard. Sen. Jill Cohenour of East Helena said several legislators working remotely were unable to cast their votes when it came to deciding the rules for the 2021 session.
"Mr. President, I would have liked the opportunity to actually talk about that that was also a rushed vote,” Cohenour said. “We had some remarks that were prepared to have a discussion about the rules as they stand."
Their other main concern stems from many in the building not following COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing a mask or social distancing. Just by being in the capitol today, it’s clear to see that the COVID-19 guidelines are just one more battle to be fought over the next 90 days.