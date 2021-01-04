2021 Legislative Session officially gets underway

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Less than one inch of snowfall in the valleys. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin, Beaverhead, Jefferson, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark and Madison. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&