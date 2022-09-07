HELENA, Mont. - The 2022 Snow Rodeo is being hosted by Lewis and Clark County at the county fairgrounds.

Equipment operators from across Montana are given the opportunity to exchange ideas, techniques, and practices with peers through friendly competition.

Lewis and Clark County says attendees will test their skills operating the snow plow, motor grader, backhoe, and loader by completing a series of tasks or navigating the equipment through obstacles.

Participants will be evaluated on their knowledge of safe and proper equipment operation and awards are given to the top scores in each event.

The 2022 Snow Rodeo will take place on Sept. 8 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. in Helena.