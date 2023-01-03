HELENA, Mont. - January 2, 2023 marked the first day of Montana's 68th Legislative Session.
It was a whirlwind of a day at the Capitol as both chambers met separately for about an hour and a half.
"It was exciting to be here. We have a caucus that is creative and ambitious and excited to get to work. So, it was exciting to be all in the same room together," said Kim Abbott, house minority leader (D).
Before the legislature kicked off at noon, the Democratic party made their voices heard in a press conference where they announced their intentions for the next 90 days.
"Our goal is to invest in and create an economy that works for Montana's families. You know, we are laser focused on working class and middle class Montanans... We have a lot of plans around affordable housing, child care, property tax relief, and it feels like we can start work," said Abbott.
"I think you're seeing it on both sides of the aisle, which is first giving back the money that we have in this state. It's over $2 billion of surplus and we want to give that back to citizens. Also, a lot of the conversations about housing and how do we make housing more affordable. We had a task force that was created by the governor to look into that. So, I'm sure that's going to weigh a lot in the legislation that we're going to be carrying," said Jason Ellsworth, president of the senate (R).
The legislature has 90 days to finalize a budget for the next two years, approve laws, levy taxes, and other important tasks.
"It's hard to narrow down to one thing specifically so I'd say it's a continuation of what we did last session, which is, you know, making sure we have a balanced budget that we're responsible with citizens money and the surplus that we currently have. We get that back to the citizens, citizens, because it's their money at the end of the day," said Ellsworth.
Overall, the first day was very ceremonial, swearing in new senate and house members and electing leadership staff, but everyone is excited and ready to help make changes you want to see.
"Laws that we've passed that have actually impacted people's lives in a positive way. So that's the reason why I ran for the legislature. And I think that's the reason why I think everybody has at the end of the day, it's nice that we actually have a functioning government in this state. It serves the people well," said Ellsworth.
As for the rest of the week, Ellsworth says it's mainly going to be organizational.
"You're going to see a lot of placeholder bills. So, just bills that need to go through to clean up some language. Red tape relief that's been identified. And we're going to be working on those those kind of smaller bills right now," said Ellsworth.
According to the Montana State Legislature's Website, 4,411 bill draft requests have been submitted and 295 bills have been introduced and assigned to committees.
"Every single member of the legislature represents roughly 10,000 people. And, you know, we get out and we talk to those folks when we're running And so, you know, when you win and you get seated in the chamber, it's your opportunity to try to fulfill those commitments you made to voters in your district and where we're focused on things that affect our constituents, but also the state of Montana," said Abbott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.