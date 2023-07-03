Helena, Mont. - The 2023 Montana 48 Hour Film Project Premiere screening and awards ceremony is happening Saturday July 8 after teams wrote, filmed and edited the films Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26.
The screening and awards ceremony will take place at The Myra Loy, 15 North Ewing St. Helena, Montana, on Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a charge of $13 per ticket, according to a press release sent out by the 48 Hour Film Project Montana and the Montana Film Office.
The short film contest takes place every year with teams from all around the state submitting the films they made entirely in 48 hours. You can go to 48hourfilm.com/montana for more information or call 406-443-0287 to get in contact with The Myrna Loy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.