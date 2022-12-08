HELENA, Mont. - 589 bills were sent to the governors office in the 2021 legislative session.
That's an average of 7 bills a day from the last time they met.
We spoke with both sides of the aisle to see what it takes to get it all done in a timely manner.
"We're about 30 days out from the session officially start January 2nd," said Ken Bogner, senate president pro tempore (R).
"And we have 90 working days to complete our business. Per the Constitution," said Kim Abbot, house minority leader (D).
Composed of 50 senators and 100 representatives, the Montana legislature has been seeing bills being drafted since November, 2022.
With just 90 days, they have to finish a budget, enact laws, levy taxes, and more.
"I think that being prepared and being thoughtful is really important with public policies that we're helping deliver for our communities. And so we want to be ready when January comes," said Abbott.
As of this morning (December 8, 2022), there have been 67 bills introduced.
"It's been important that we have those bills in now. People are understanding what the legislation coming forward is going to be and that once we hit January 2nd, we're ready to go because it goes quick," said Bogner.
For the republicans, senator Bogner says they're focused hard on the budget.
"We have one constitutional mandate and that's to pass a balanced budget. That's what we're focused on. But we have significant amount of other things to do," said Bogner.
The democrats will also work to come together on a balanced budget, but the house minority leader says they're looking at several other items they consider 'big ticket'.
"We're focused on long term property tax relief, affordable housing, and specifically there we want a workforce housing trust fund that allows for a public private partnership to build more housing, to increase supply. And then looking at, again, an economy that works for Montana families and Montana businesses, especially Main Street businesses, we really want to promote affordable childcare, increase supply and work on affordability for both," said Abbott.
As legislators draft up their bills, there's even more work happening now.
"Right now, all the legislators are getting bills drafted. They're getting their committee assignments. So they're learning the issues for the committees they've been assigned. And getting ready for that January 2nd date," said Bogner.
Both legislators say 90 working days is a short time to get two years worth of work done.
But they expect to use that time as efficiently and effectively as possible.
