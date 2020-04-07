HELENA - The Prickly Pear Land Trust (PPLT) announced they are making changes for the 20th annual Don't Fence Me In Trail Run in respect for the stay-at-home order by Governor Steve Bullock.
According to a release from PPLT, there are two different constitutes for this year's Don't Fence Me In Trail Run that runners are encouraged to participate in both. There's a virtual trail run and a trail challenge. Participants can do a 5k, 12k, 20k or 30k on designated routes competing in many different categories for prizes. Runners will submit their times.
“If you’re walking your dog, there’s a category for you. If you’re in a wheelchair and use Tenmile Creek Park, you’ve got your own category. If you want to run every single mile of every single trail on the South Hills trail map, you could win a prize for that. There are prizes for most miles, prizes for most days, a category for just about everyone to compete in,” PPLT Executive Director Mary Hollow said in a release.
The PPLT is holding the race from April 15 to June 30 and runners can choose any day in that timeframe to compete. The registration fee to enter costs $30 but is free for kids 17-year-old or younger. Registration closes June 1.
“We really wanted this event to be not only about the traditional race, but an inclusive event for everyone who loves to be outdoors. We’re inviting trail lovers, even those not in Helena, to track their days and miles, wherever they are, and try to win a prize. People are feeling more grateful than ever for the solace that nature, our trails, and open spaces provide and we hope this challenge inspires families and individuals to celebrate something good, even when times are
uncertain,” Hollow said in the release.
For further details and course maps, go to the Don't Fence Me In Trail Run webpage.