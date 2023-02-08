HELENA, Mont. - Attorneys general of 21 states, including the state of Montana, are urging the Biden administration Wednesday to categorize Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs).

A release from the Montana attorney general's office said the action to classify Mexican drug cartels as FTOs is to make more resources available to help address the fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Fentanyl has caused more than 100,000 deaths in the United States annually, according to the release from the Montana attorney general's office. In Montana there were a minimum of 28 drug overdoses, suspected to be fentanyl, over the course of 10 days earlier this month--eight of those overdoses were deadly.

“We know that Mexican cartels are producing illicit and deadly fentanyl in Mexico then trafficking it across the nation’s southern border and up to Montana where they can make top dollar for their product. One hundred percent of the illicit fentanyl in Montana is coming from the cartels – and it’s killing Montanans,” Montana Attorney General Knudsen said int the release. “I will continue to do everything in my power as attorney general to combat the fentanyl problem, but until President Biden secures the southern border, we can’t solve the problem.”

“The national security threats posed by this ongoing campaign of violence are particularly acute. Clashes between gunman from rival cartels claimed the lives of 9 U.S. citizens just across the U.S. border on November 4, 2019. The cartels’ intense violence goes far beyond mere resistance to interference with their drug trafficking and now encompasses a general effort to intimidate rivals and expand their influence. This violence, which necessarily involves using firearms and explosives to kill security forces, plainly constitutes terrorist activity,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter to the Biden administration.