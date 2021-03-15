3-Vehicle crash causing interruption at Lyndale Ave Last Chance Gulch in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - Traffic is interrupted due to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and Last Chance Gulch in Helena Monday.
The Helena Police Department (HPD) wrote in a Facebook post authorities are at the location of the crash.
According to HPD, traffic is interrupted until authorities clear the vehicles off the road.
Northbound traffic on Last Chance Gulch is being rerouted at Sixteenth Street.
People are asked to stay away from the area if possible.
Officers, Helena FD and medical on scene of a three vehicle crash at Lyndale and Last Chance Gulch. There is going to...Posted by Helena Montana Police Department on Monday, March 15, 2021