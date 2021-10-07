HELENA, Mont. - Montana child care providers can now send applications for funding announced by the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
DPHHS announced $31 million in federal funding is now available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Based on recommendations from Montana’s ARPA Health Advisory Commission, $31 million was put towards increasing access to quality child care services for Montana families.
Registered and licensed child care providers can apply for the funding online by going to childcare.mt.gov.
Grant funds for child care providers can be used for:
- Rent, mortgage and utilities
- Payroll and benefits
- Health and safety
- Facility maintenance and minor improvements
- Personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies
- Goods to continue child care, such as diapering supplies and other care materials
Mental health support for children and providers can be requested through the grant application process.
Eligible child care providers must be licensed or registered with DPHHS at the time they submit the application. Those eligible include child care centers, family and group child care providers.
According to the Montana DPHHS, as of June 1, there were a total of 916 licensed or registered providers in Montana, however, since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 171 programs closed across Montana, with 21 of those now reopened.
“DPHHS encourages Montana child care providers to apply today,” said Early Childhood and Family Support Division Administrator Jamie Palagi. “And, we urge all those considering becoming licensed or registered to take action today in order to become eligible for this opportunity. We stand ready to help any potential provider who is considering this step. Montana is working hard to increase the number of child care providers in the state, and this is an excellent chance to build capacity.”
A call center has been set up to answer questions and provide technical assistance to support providers in completing the applications at 844-406-2772