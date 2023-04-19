HELENA, MT- Jacob Clayton took his final breaths just days before his 28th birthday. His family was torn on the decision of donating his organs, but knowing their families love language as acts of service, they ultimately made a family decision to donate Clayton’s kidneys, liver, and heart which saved four people’s lives.
According to his family, Clayton was known for his kind soul, adventurous spirit, and clever one-liners.
He was a thrill seeker and loved to bike, and was a bit of a troublemaker, but he was also witty and caring; and he adored his family, his friends, and helping others.
“We’re proud that Jacob has truly helped someone in need,” shared Clayton’s mom, Shauna Smith. “It was the best choice.”
“Organ donation has helped heal a small piece of my soul from the death of my brother,” Clayton’s sister Bridgett Crandall, shared.
“I get to go on with life knowing that though Jacob’s soul has left his vessel, his heart continues to live,” Bridgett added.
April 28th, Clayton is one of 39 organ donors that will be honored by Gov. Greg Gianforte at the Capitol building in Helena.
The families of each donor will receive a Gift of Life Award signed by the governor, acknowledging the life-saving gifts of their loved ones.
“As stewards of the gift of life, we witness the power of organ donation every day in our work,” said Santokh Gill, president, and CEO of LifeCenter Northwest.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to honor donors and their families and celebrate the second chances they provided to hundreds of others through organ donation.”
You can learn more about organ donation here.
You can also register to be a Montana organ, eye, and tissue donor here
