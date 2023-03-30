HELENA, Mont. - 406 Recycling will be hosting its monthly electronics recycling event at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot Friday.
A release from 406 Recycling said they will accept most computer, and entertainment-related electronics to recycle at the event.
They will accept many personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories for free. Older TV models, monitors, large TVs and microwaves may come at a charge. 406 Recycling encourages an optional $10 donation to Good Samaritan.
The fees for the following items are:
- Flat screen monitors and televisions (30'' or less - $5, 31'' to 45'' - $15, over 45'' - $25)
- Cathode-Ray Tube TV's ($1/diagonal inch)
- Rear Projections TVs($25/item, $50 over 36")
- Clean microwaves with glass tray removed - $10
Additionally, 406 Compost will be at the event to talk to people and businesses about compost gathering and compostable food services.
There will also be a bucket exchange program for rural customers to separate their organics from their trash and away from wildlife.
The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Future monthly electronic recycling events this year will take place on:
- April 28th
- May 26th
- June 30th
- July 28th
- August 25th
- September 29th
- October 27th
- November 17th
- December 29th
