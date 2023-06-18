Helena, Mont. - Junior golf players across the state will compete in the Montana State Junior Golf Championships on June 19 and 20 for a chance to qualify for the Junior Americas Cup and the Montana/Alberta Ryder Cup Matches.
The 57th Montana State Junior Golf Championships will be held at Bill Roberts Golf Course. 101 players from three age divisions of boys and girls will be competing, according to a release from the Montana State Golf Association.
Champions will be crowned in each age division, with four girls moving on to the Junior Americas Cup in July and four boys to the cup in August. Additionally, six boys and girls will qualify to compete in the Montana/Alberta Ryder Cup Matches in August in Lethbridge, Canada.
The MSGA State Junior Championships are open to all junior golfers who are residents of Montana and who have not reached the age of 19 or attended college by June 19, 2023.
Some juniors qualified by competing at five district sites during the spring, and some were exempted, qualifying by virtue of their success in high school and state junior events
Non-exempted golfers first participated in a District Qualifier. The low four boys and four girls in each age category advanced to the State Championship in Helena.
Scores for this event will be available on the Montana State Golf Association website here.
