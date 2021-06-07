HELENA, Mont. - The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is kicking open the gates with tickets now on sale for the 60th anniversary of the event.

According to a release, tickets went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. The event is set to take place July 28-31 at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds in Helena.

The night show on July 28 features country music star Jake Owen with Lainey Wilson opening, followed by three nights of PRCA rodeo July 29-31.

Tickets for the Night Show are $60 each.

Tickets for the Thursday, July 29 rodeo performance are general admission, which costs $17 for adults and $5 for children. After July 28, the adult ticket price is $20.

Tickets for the Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 rodeo performances are reserved. They are $20 for everyone. After July 28, they go to $23.

It’s a great way to get back in the saddle after last year's event was canceled, says Kevin Tenney, general manager of the Stampede and Fair.

“It’s our chance to start having fun again,” he said. “Jake Owen is one of the top country artists in the nation, and Lainey Wilson is one of the brightest up and comers. We know they’ll put on a great show.”

This year’s specialty act for the rodeo is making his second trip to Helena.

Troy Lerwill, a multiple-time PRCA Comedy Act of the Year, brings his “Wild Child” motorcycle stunt to town. And rodeo clown and barrelman Dennis Halstead returns to poke fun at himself and everything else as he jokes around in the arena.

“We’re ready,” Tenney said. “We know fans will have the time of their lives. People are ready to have some fun, and this is their chance.”

Tickets can be purchased online at LCCFairgrounds.com and at the ticket office during business hours.

For more information, you can visit the website or call 406-457-8516.