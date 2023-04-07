HELENA, MT - On April 4th, sixty-five new officers graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA).
MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers across the state of Montana.
These new graduates will serve in roughly 40 agencies in the state.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a statement to congratulate the new officers on their accomplishment.
"These graduates have made a very honorable career choice. I have no doubt they will serve Montana with the greatest professionalism, integrity, humility, and diligence," said Knudsen.
“By completing their training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, they have proven to be ready to take on any situation they may face. Congratulations to all graduates for working hard to reach this milestone, and I wish them the best as they begin their careers in law enforcement. I know they will make Montanans proud." Knudsen concluded.
The full list of graduates can be viewed here, and a recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available to watch here.
