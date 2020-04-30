96th Annual Vigilante Day Parade postponed indefinitely

HELENA – The 96th Annual Vigilante Day Parade was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 1st, but has been postponed indefinitely this year due to COVID-19.
It is one of the longest-running high school parades in the county, but members of the Helena community are doing their best to keep the tradition going.
The Vigilante Cruise 2020 has been created to provide the students with a positive way to continue the 96-year tradition, while staying within the current COVID-19 guidelines.
Students will now cruise Helena in their cars and trucks, and for seniors, it’s a way to make one of their final high school experiences a memorable one.
"I think it's so amazing that people even try to make it kind of like how it used to be,” says McKayla Kloker, a Helena High Senor. “Just because of everything going on. Obviously, a lot of people are going through things and the fact that they put that as a priority for us is just amazing."
Students may decorate their street-legal vehicles or utility trailers. Everyone must stay in their vehicles and there will be no walking, equestrian entries or large semis to keep the cruise moving. All rules of the road must be observed.
A website and Facebook have been set up for students to think of ideas and to register. They are looking for sponsors and volunteers so if you are interested you can click here.
The event is planned for Friday, May 8th beginning at noon. They ask everyone to please follow the Governor’s directives and to have no groups of more than 10 people.