GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has a bit of a different job from other law enforcement agencies, as they enforce laws on roads throughout the entire sate, not just in certain cities.

They have been protecting our Montana roads and those who travel along them since 1935.

We had the chance to go inside a patrol car with a look at the daily life of a MHP trooper.

"I'm just looking to help people all day long, driving around, looking for stranded motorists, looking for people who have maybe just had a crash with a deer, and then looking for violations as well; speeders or unsafe lane use or just unsafe practices in general," said Alicia Bragg, trooper for MHP.

Bragg has been a state trooper for 8 years now and before this, she had a background in dispatch.

She says she wanted to know what it was like on the other side of the phone.

"I never know where my shift's going to take me," said Bragg.

As I rode along with her, we stopped to make sure one car along I-15 was okay and then pulled over 3 other cars for speeding and I spent less than 2 hours with her.

"You have some really good days and you have some really terrible days and it's not worth hiding the bad days from people," said Bragg.

Overall, she says she's just happy to be helping keep people safe.

"We're genuinely good people out here trying to make a difference in our communities and keep people safe. And just out here doing our jobs," said Bragg.

You can meet her and other MHP troopers at the 1889 Coffeehouse in Helena on September 9.