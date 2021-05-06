HELENA, Mont. - A large column of smoke can be seen northeast of Helena, but the Lewis and Clark County 9-1-1 dispatch center says it is nothing to worry about.
According to the Lewis and Clark County / City of Helena 911 Center’s Facebook, the smoke is from a controlled burn being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
