HELENA, Mont. - Lawmakers in Helena are on their way home for the transmittal break, after completing the first half of the Montana Legislature's 68th session.

Where do things stand?

With 505 bills in the senate and 818 in the house, let’s take a look at a few right now.

Many bills, primarily non-budget bills that were introduced this session, were required to clear at least one legislative chamber by this time.

Those that didn't pass were dropped while other bills and amendments move forward

Legislation affecting housing worker rights and safety public schools and public safety are all at the top of agendas this year.

Bills such as House Bill 785, sponsored by Democrat Zooey Zephyr, looks to add protection for renters by requiring landlords to give a 60 day notice when changing rental agreement terms or if they refuse to offer a new lease.

Supporters say this gives tenants extra time if they are put in a position of finding new housing while the opposition claims landlords may move to more month to month rental situations.

This does not affect evicting troublesome tenants or rental increases if outlined in a lease.

The bill was voted through on a second reading 64 to 35 and a third reading 60 to 37 and will now go to Senate, and if passed, this will come into play this October.

In a statement made on the house floor Zephyr said, “Thirty days can often not be enough for a tenant to plan, save and find new housing. In my campaigning, I spoke to health care workers in my city who had to quit their job and leave the state because they could not find housing after their rent had been raised by several hundred dollars.”

Zephyr went onto say on Twitter this bill provides tenants some much-needed time.

Other bills making their way around will help protect health care workers.

House Bill 590, a bipartisan bill, was voted through the first three readings by overwhelming margins and will now head to Senate.

The goal? If a health care employee suffers an act of violence while on duty, their employer must make a report no later than 24 hours after the act of violence.

Sponsoring the bill is State Rep. Ed Buttrey who claims the main point is to help better collect and examine data.

Buttrey said "Using the data that we gather, the state can work on real solutions to the problems of violence against health care workers."

Social media and public safety are also being addressed by way of Senate Bill 419.

The popular app TikTok under ownership of Chinese company Byte-Dance is being scrutinized because state leaders worry about personal information being used by the Chinese.

Language in the bill also claims the app is a hazard to public safety because it can be used to promote "viral challenges" that can end in people being hurt by following a trend.

Senate Bill 419 moves to completely ban the TikTok app from being offered or used in the state of Montana, it was approved to pass through senate but still needs approval through the house.

App use by law enforcement or government officials to ensure national security interests would be exempt and senate also modified the bill so internet service providers won’t be responsible for directly blocking access to the app.

The bill would authorize fines of up to ten thousand dollars for companies found violating the terms.

Vaccinations are also still a topic of discussion this year and one bill regarding school vaccines just squeaked through for a third reading and just passed through the state house before the midway deadline.

House Bill 715 primarily focuses on vaccine exemptions and amends the existing code to require schools to inform parents that exemptions are allowed by law.

It also removes the false swearing clause from the religious affidavit which penalized people for lying about religious exemptions.

Also out of Helena, House Bill 15 moves to make a historic investment in the states K-12 public school system.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed this bill that will add over $85 million in funding for the 2025 fiscal year.

HB 15 is a signature element of the governor's budget for Montana families and a critical part of his pro-student, pro-parent, pro-teacher education agenda for 2023.

This bill is also an extension of the TEACH act which helped increase wages for over 500 Montana teachers in its first year.