HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice released their 2021 Forensic Science Division Annual Report earlier this summer and it shows a rise in driving under the influence of not only alcohol, but under the influence of drugs as well.

In the last few years, the report shows the number of DUI cases that test positive for marijuana related substances has been rising, but it's not just marijuana they are seeing a rise in.

"It really puts a highlight that says we are dealing with poly drug use in Montana and the majority of the people that we stop that are under the influence of alcohol more than likely have another drug on board," said Sgt. Jay Nelson, public information officer with the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

Last year, there were a reported 621 DUI cases that tested positive for THC; a 119% increase from 2017 according to the report.

"Just because we have the legalization of marijuana doesn't mean that you can be impaired and get behind the wheel without ramifications," said Nelson.

One of the biggest statistics Nelson says sticks out to him about the report is the amount of fentanyl coming into our state linked back to the cartel or the southern border.

He says it can take a matter of hours before it reaches our state.

"Over 200% increase since 2019. And I mean that's an alarming rate. 200% increase, over 200% is a large amount. We're seeing fentanyl coming into our state at a rapid rate. And our troopers are interdicting that on the highways and byways of Montana daily. That's something that's truly alarming. With only two milligrams of that drug being a lethal dose, both as a law enforcement officer, as a parent, as a father, that's concerning," said Nelson.

The increase in cases also comes as Nelson says MHP Troopers are being trained to look for signs of those driving under the influences of drugs, not just alcohol.

"Whether you're mixing drugs, whether you're only with alcohol, only with marijuana, you name it, your impaired, your ability to operate a motor vehicle safely is diminished," said Nelson.

For a full look at the report, click here.