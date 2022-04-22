A series of events are being hosted in Helena for World Migratory Bird Day

HELENA, Mont. - Starting on Monday, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is celebrating World Migratory Bird Day.

A series of events will be hosted in Helena from April 25 to May 7, and the main festivities will take place at the Helena Regulating Reservoir on the morning of May 7.

From the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, highlighted events this year include:

Trivia night, hosted by Montana WILD and Montana Discovery Foundation

Bird scavenger hunts and nature craft kits, sponsored by Montana Discovery Foundation

An overview of the impact of light pollution on birds, presented by Montana Audubon

Night hike on the new ADA trail on Mt. Helena

Geocaching organized by Prickly Pear Land Trust

The theme for this year’s Work Migratory Bid Day is “dim the lights for birds at night,” which aims to raise awareness of how light pollution impacts birds in migration.

The Montana Discovery Foundation, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks – Montana WILD, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Audubon, Birds & Beasleys, and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are partnering and working with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest for the events.

You can find a full list of Helena-area events on the Montana Discovery Foundation website here.