UPDATE, MAY 4:
A temporary restraining order has been issued by a Montana District Court, blocking House Bill 575.
Planned Parenthood of Montana sought emergency relief against HB 575, saying the provision violates Montanans’ rights to privacy and to pre-viability abortions under the state constitution by effectively banning direct-to-patient telehealth for medication abortions.
The court found the law cannot be enforced at least until the parties have been heard on the merits of Planned Parenthood of Montana’s motion for a preliminary injunction because the law likely violates the Montana Constitution, according to a release from Planned Parenthood of Montana.
HELENA, Mont. - Planned Parenthood of Montana is seeking emergency relief against House Bill 575, which prohibits the abortion of unborn viable children.
HB 575 was just one abortion related bill signed by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte Wednesday.
Planned Parenthood of Montana (PPMT) and its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Samuel Dickman, sought emergency relief in Montana state court against HB 575, which they say requires all patients in Montana to undergo an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
The lawsuit argues that this provision violates Montanans’ rights to privacy and to pre-viability abortions under the state constitution by effectively banning direct-to-patient telehealth for medication abortions.
This challenge was filed as an amendment to an existing lawsuit against HB 721 which banned a common abortion procedure.
Article originally published May 3, 2023.
