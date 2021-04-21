Abortion-related bills move closer to Governor's desk

HELENA, Mont. – On Wednesday, lawmakers voted on an amendment to the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act. This is one of several bills seeking to restrict abortion access this session.
The amendment passed earlier Wednesday on a party-line vote. The bottom line with this specific bill is that if a child is born alive after an abortion, then the healthcare provider must do everything in their power to keep them alive.
This specific amendment merely added a few words to the original bill, but now paves the way for a vote tomorrow to send this bill to the governor's desk. Even in the midst of a pandemic, this issue has been a much talked about one this session, with bills that restrict abortion access likely to receive a signature from the governor, instead of a veto that similar bills saw in previous sessions.
The sponsor for the bill, Representative Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R-Great Falls), kept it short but passionate in her defense of the bill on the floor Wednesday.
"I stand today as a witness that this practice of infants dying because they are not wanted or not planned is an abomination in God's eyes, and I will continue to fight for the most invulnerable," Sheldon-Galloway said.
Concerns brought up by those against this bill include those who say the government is interfering with a woman's choice, and that the challenges doctors could face include harsh penalties, which could include fines and imprisonment. Democrats have been speaking out about abortion-related bills throughout the session.
"This one size fits all legislated standard of care not only interferes with medical practice, but denies physicians the ability to provide care that is necessary, compassionate, and appropriate to an individual woman's circumstances," Representative Kathy Kelker (D-Billings) said.
As for the other abortion-related bills in this session, four of them are heading to the governor's desk, including the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which prohibits abortions after a woman is five months pregnant.
One other note on the born-alive bill specifically…to be signed into law, it has to pass in the form of a voter referendum, meaning voters will have the chance to approve this bill or not, in the November 2022 midterm elections.