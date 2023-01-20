HELENA, Mont. - Two previously introduced abortion related bills will be reintroduced to congress.
The first, S.75, would make it illegal for a doctor to knowingly perform an abortion on an unborn child who has Down syndrome.
Under the bill, prior to an abortion, medical providers must ask if there are any test results, prenatal diagnosis or any other evidence that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome.
The second bill, S.2408, would hold federal funds from an institution of higher education that hosts or affiliated with a school-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortions to its students or to employees of the institution or the site.
In order to remain eligible for federal funds, the institution must annually certify that the site does not provide abortion drugs or abortions to students or employees.
