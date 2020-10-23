HELENA- The right lane of the I-15 Capital Interchange in Helena is blocked due to an accident.
Emergency vehicles are on the scene and it is unknown if there are any reported injuries related to the accident.
Anyone in the area is asked to proceed with caution.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting road conditions in the area as snow and ice covered.
ACCIDENT CAUSING LANE BLOCKAGE on I-15 CAPITAL INTERCHANGE from milepost 192.0 to 192.5 ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) October 23, 2020