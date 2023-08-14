HELENA, Mont. - Advocacy groups filed an amicus brief Friday fighting Montana's TikTok ban.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Montana, said in a release ACLU of Montana and the Electronic Frontier Foundation's (EFF) brief, in unified lawsuits brought on by TikTok and five of its creators, argues Montana's ban on the application is unconstitutional and unprecedented.

The brief argues hundreds of thousands of people in Montana use the application to get information and express themselves.

"As the brief lays out, this law is a direct restriction on First Amendment-protected expression and association. It also deliberately singles out a communications platform, imposing a blanket prohibition that will make it impossible for users to speak and associate through TikTok," ACLU Montana's release said.

“Once again, Montana’s legislature seeks to unnecessarily insert itself into the daily life of ordinary Montanans,” Alex Rate, legal director with the ACLU of Montana, said in ACLU Montana's release. “We will not stand idly by while the government adopts unconstitutional new restrictions on the ways that we communicate with one another.”

ACLU Montana's release said TikTok provides a space for communities of color to "foster solidarity" on the internet and bring awareness of issues impacting them.

Creator @Supaman, ACLU Montana uses as an example in the release, has more than 79,000 followers on the platform posting videos of his music and dance, additionally, Indigenous hope, history and resilience.

“The Constitution imposes an extraordinarily high bar on this kind of mass censorship,” Patrick Toomey, deputy director of ACLU’s National Security Project said in ACLU Montana's release. “Montana’s law violates the First Amendment, plain and simple, and it should be halted.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte prohibited the use of TikTok for state business in Montana at the end of 2022, and with SB 419, mobile application stores can no longer offer TikTok to Montana users.

According to the Office of the Governor, Montana is the first state in the nation to do so.

“One of government’s chief responsibilities is to keep its citizens – and their personal, private, sensitive information and data – safe and secure. Foreign adversaries’ collection and use of Montanans’ personal information and data from social media applications infringe on Montanans’ constitutionally guaranteed individual right to privacy,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a memo to Montana’s Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson and executive agency directors.