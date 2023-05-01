HELENA, Mont. - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Rep. Zooey Zephyr are suing the state of Montana and Speaker of the House Matt Regier after Zephyr was banned from the House floor Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed in state court Monday, argues the banning of Rep. Zooey Zephyr violates her first amendment rights and the rights of her 11,000 constituents.
Zephyr said via Twitter, "I'm suing. The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation. Montana's State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard."
I'm suing.— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 1, 2023
The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation.
Montana's State House is the people’s House, not Speaker Regier’s, and I’m determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard. pic.twitter.com/eyDjgchWPQ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.