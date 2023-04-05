HELENA, Mont. - An active shooter response exercise will be held at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center in April.
Fort Harrison is holding the exercise April 5 starting at 9:00 am, and those visiting the fort may notice increased emergency services presence, simulated gunfire, announcements over the mass notification system and mock injuries, but there will be no real-world emergency.
"We want people to know that that your family members that work here are receiving the best training that they can and that they are protected while they're at work. They know how to respond in case of a situation. And we're exercising that to make sure that that your family members are protected," said 2 LT Eric Huebner, the exercise coordinator.
According to the Montana National Guard, the simulated shooter and victims will be played by members of the Montana National Guard and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The exercise also includes representation from St. Peter’s Health, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Helena Fire Department, Montana VA Health Care System, the Montana Red Cross and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.
“The exercise is designed to assess the readiness, procedures and protocols involved in responding to and recovering from an incident such as an active shooter. The Montana National Guard regularly partners with emergency response organizations to maintain our skills and ability to protect the lives of Montanans,” the Montana National Guard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.