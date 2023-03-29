Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will likely become wet during the late morning through late afternoon period, but may become snow-covered during bursts of heavier snow activity. However, roads will likely refreeze Thursday evening into the overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&