HELENA- Additional changes to city services are coming as city departments continue to adapt to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and the public.
The changes are as follows from the City of Helena:
Helena – City departments continue to adapt their services to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and the public. Changes in hours or in-person services allows departments to protect vulnerable populations that could be affected by this novel virus.
Municipal Court:
New hours are in place until April 15, 2020.
Helena Municipal Court will be open to the public from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
We will conduct all other court business after 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM by phone.
Please call 447-8466 EXT (1).
If you need to file an order of protection between 12:00 and 4:00 PM call the above
number.
For court fines or fees, no walk-in payments until April 15, 2020. Please use the following options to pay court fines or fees.
Mail in payment with check or money order- to Helena Municipal Court, 228 Broadway, Helena MT 59601
Call in using a debit or credit card (transaction fee applies) Helena Municipal Court at 447- 8466 EXT 1
Use online payment at CitepayUSA.com www.citepayusa.com (transaction fee applies)
Please call if these options will not work for you
Parking:
The Parking Office is temporarily closed to in-person service starting Monday, March 23 through Tuesday, March 31. At that time, the Parking Division will reevaluate whether to reinstate operations or not based on COVID-19 trends and government recommendations. Questions regarding parking tickets or permits, please contact the parking office at 447-8419.
Parks & Recreation, Open Lands:
Parks has suspended in-person service through Tuesday, March 31. At that time, they will reevaluate whether to reinstate in-person office services based on COVID-19 trends and government recommendations. The following resources are available for reservations or programs:
If you need to make park reservations, please email Jennifer Schade at jschade@helenamt.gov.
If you need to speak with Kait Perridon, please email kperrodin@helenamt.gov.
If you need to speak to the Parks Director please call Kristi Ponozzo: 594-3832
Our parks, trails and open lands remain open for recreation. Open lands and trails are providing critical recreation and outdoor opportunities where everyone can honor and practice social distancing. We encourage all to remember 6-feet spacing between you and other users. The Parks department does not recommend using playground equipment due to the inability to sanitize it after use.
Follow "Community Headlines" at HelenaMT.gov for further updates.