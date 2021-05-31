HELENA, Mont. - After a busy weekend, the York Volunteer Fire Department (YVFD) reminds home owners to keep their yards clear of debris to prevent accelerated spread of wildfires.

YVFD wrote in a Facebook post they responded to a structure fire/wildfire call on Saturday, May 29. They say the fire consumed roughly six to eight acres of dry grass, weeds, vehicles, sheds, a house and a barn.

Then, after responding to a mutual aid incident, fire fighters responded to a medical call and spent several hours on Sunday "mopping up and monitoring the property."