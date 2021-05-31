HELENA, Mont. - After a busy weekend, the York Volunteer Fire Department (YVFD) reminds home owners to keep their yards clear of debris to prevent accelerated spread of wildfires.
YVFD wrote in a Facebook post they responded to a structure fire/wildfire call on Saturday, May 29. They say the fire consumed roughly six to eight acres of dry grass, weeds, vehicles, sheds, a house and a barn.
Then, after responding to a mutual aid incident, fire fighters responded to a medical call and spent several hours on Sunday "mopping up and monitoring the property."
YVFD asks home owners to clean up wood, debris and shrubs in your yard in order to better protect your home from spreading wildfires.
If you live in the wildland/urban interface area, they say the best way to protect your home is to create an ample amount of space around it so that the fire department can protect it.